The Leroy
Food
Appetizers & Shared
- Chili-Braised Short Rib Nachos
Charro beans, crushed avocado, pico, cheese sauce, sour cream$23.00
- Warm Sourdough Pretzle
Brushed with truffle oil and topped with salt, served with whole grain mustard, truffle cream and cheese sauce.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Bao Bun
Cucumber, avocado, pickled carrots and cilantro$16.00
- Crispy Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce or seasonings$19.00
- French Fries
Tossed with herbs, old bay, and sea salt$10.00
- Crispy Arancini
Served with warm marinara and truffle cream sauce$14.00
- Braised Meatballs
Grass fed beef and pork, served with marinara, parmesan cheese and toast points$15.00
- Chicken Tenders
Served with french fries and choice of dipping sauce$9.00
Salads and Bowls
- Chefs Salad
Bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, cherry tomatoes and cucumbers on a bed of arugula with green goddess dressing$14.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, and lemony caesar dressing$9.00
- Caesar Salad (Half Size)
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, and lemony caesar dressing$5.00
- Crispy Chicken Power Bowl
Honey-chili fried chicken, roasted peppers, pickled watermelon rinds, purple cabbage, arugula, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, cherry tomatoes on a bed of farro & quinoa with miso ginger sauce$18.00
- Asian Salad
Fried chicken, carrots, cilantro, mandarin oranges, red cabbage, slivered almonds, and wonton crisps over a bed of field greens and romaine dressed with a miso ginger sauce$19.00
Grazing Boards & Flatbreads
- Charcuterie Flatbread
Various cured meats, red onion, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, garlic and shaved parmesan with fresh herbs$19.00
- Margherita Flatbread
Marinara, mozzarela, shaved parmesan, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil$15.00
- Potted Pimento Chese and Crudites
Pimento cheese spread, seasonal vegetables and toasted bread points$16.00
- Cheese and Charcuterie Board
Curated rotating selection of artisanal meats and cheese, served with seasonal pickled vegetables and toast points$26.00
Sandwiches & Wraps
- The Uark Burger
Grass fed beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and Kingpin Sauce served on a potato bun$17.00
- The Uark Burger NO. 2
Grass fed beef patty, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, and bleu cheese on a potato bun$19.00
- Baby Lets Talk (BLT)
Candied bacon, tomato, arugula and chipotle mayo served on toast$16.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, roasted red peppers, creamy coleslaw, and pickled cucumber served on a potato bun$14.00
- Cajun Chicken Caesar Wrap
Blackened chicken, romaine hearts, shaved parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, in a tomato basil wrap$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Black Bean Veggie Burger$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Entrees
- Haute Dog
All-Beef jumbo hot dog, puff pastry, whole grain mustard with crushed fritos, charro beans and pico de gallo$17.00
- Grilled Chicken Entree
Lemon marinated grilled chicken breast, seasonal vegetables, farro & quinoa with a blackberry chili puree$22.00
- Steak Frites
Seared Hertzog Ranch hanger steak, french fries, fresh arugula salad, herb butter$18.00
- Shrimp Entree
Lemon vinaigrette grilled shrimp, farro & quinoa, and seasoned vegetables$35.00
- Duck Entree
Roasted duck over a bed of farro & quinoa, seasoned vegetables, and truffle cream sauce$42.00